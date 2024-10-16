Left Menu

Chip Stocks Tumble: ASML's Earnings Ripple Worldwide

Asian equities fell following disappointing earnings from Europe's largest tech firm ASML. Global chip stocks suffered, and LVMH's lackluster performance indicated weakening demand in China. The Federal Reserve's potential rate path bolstered the U.S. dollar, with varying global market effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 07:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 07:22 IST
Chip Stocks Tumble: ASML's Earnings Ripple Worldwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares slid on Wednesday following ASML's discouraging earnings, impacting chip stocks globally. Europe's foremost tech firm, ASML, anticipated lower sales for 2025, despite the boom in AI markets, leaving investors wary. This gloom further contributed to LVMH's unimpressive financial report, highlighting softer luxury demand in China.

Market analysts have noted increased investor caution due to forthcoming economic events, including the U.S. elections. Meanwhile, expectations of a modest rate cut trajectory from the Federal Reserve boosted the dollar, causing ripples across world markets.

China's stocks also dipped, awaiting specifics on potential stimulus efforts aimed at revitalizing the property sector. The broader market mood is tempered, with attention now fixated on central bank decisions and geopolitical tensions impacting oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024