Trump Calls for Fed Rate Cut Amid Economic Concerns
President Donald Trump urged the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, emphasizing in a Truth Social post that the institution is too slow in adapting its policies. Trump has consistently criticized the Fed, especially when economic pressures mount.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:27 IST
In a call for economic action, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, stressing the need for rapid adaptation in monetary policy.
Trump, known for his frequent criticism of the Fed, repeated his calls in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
As economic tension rises, Trump's comments highlight the ongoing debate about the best strategies to foster economic growth and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
