Trade Tensions Escalate as China Demands Respectful Dialogue

China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to cease the 'extreme pressure' being applied through heightened tariffs. Both sides are at a stalemate, with China demanding respect in trade talks and insisting the U.S. must initiate discussions to resolve ongoing disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:15 IST
Tensions are rising as China's commerce ministry demands that the United States halt its 'extreme pressure' tactics, calling for mutual respect and equality in any future trade negotiations.

The Trump administration has intensified financial pressure on China by significantly raising tariffs. Beijing has labeled these tariffs as baseless, signaling its intent to resist U.S. actions deemed detrimental to its national interests. In contrast to other nations seeking compromise, China has escalated its own tariffs in response.

The U.S. government signaled a willingness for a trade deal but expects China to initiate talks. China's commerce ministry argues that resolution depends on equitable dialogue. The ministry reports ongoing communication with U.S. delegates but asserts that America must take the first step.

