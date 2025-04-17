Trade Tensions Escalate as China Demands Respectful Dialogue
China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to cease the 'extreme pressure' being applied through heightened tariffs. Both sides are at a stalemate, with China demanding respect in trade talks and insisting the U.S. must initiate discussions to resolve ongoing disputes.
The Trump administration has intensified financial pressure on China by significantly raising tariffs. Beijing has labeled these tariffs as baseless, signaling its intent to resist U.S. actions deemed detrimental to its national interests. In contrast to other nations seeking compromise, China has escalated its own tariffs in response.
The U.S. government signaled a willingness for a trade deal but expects China to initiate talks. China's commerce ministry argues that resolution depends on equitable dialogue. The ministry reports ongoing communication with U.S. delegates but asserts that America must take the first step.
(With inputs from agencies.)
