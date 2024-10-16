Left Menu

Security Scare: IndiGo Flight to Lucknow Diverted After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight from Dammam to Lucknow was diverted to Jaipur after a bomb threat. Security checks revealed no suspicious items. Multiple bomb threats on social media were identified and accounts suspended. Authorities prioritized passenger safety and a high-level meeting was convened by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:44 IST
IndiGo flight 6E 98 redirected to Jaipur, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a security alert, an IndiGo flight traveling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Lucknow was redirected to Jaipur due to a bomb threat, according to a statement by an IndiGo spokesperson. The aircraft was promptly isolated and passengers were safely disembarked as authorities conducted mandated security checks.

Jaipur police confirmed that a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs, thoroughly examined the plane but found no suspicious objects. Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Basera stated that the 175 passengers were safely re-boarded after the inspection concluded without incident.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported that there were 10 bomb threats issued via social media over two days. Several accounts linked to these threats, some traced to international origins such as London, have been identified and suspended, according to a senior police officer.

Authorities emphasized the critical nature of responding to each threat to ensure passenger safety. Airport security officials stated that they coordinate closely with airlines and local police to manage these threats effectively.

In light of the threats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation convened a high-level meeting to address the issue. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu met with the Bureau of Civil Aviation, CISF, and other officials to discuss further security measures.

