Left Menu

Government Advances Key Areas of Retirement Villages Act Review

Mr Potaka expects to receive further advice next year, with a legislative amendment likely to be introduced in the next Parliamentary term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:24 IST
Government Advances Key Areas of Retirement Villages Act Review
Minister Potaka noted that after receiving over 11,000 public submissions in 2023, several areas of high agreement emerged. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The coalition Government is moving forward with its review of the Retirement Villages Act 2003, focusing on areas deemed most critical based on public feedback, Associate Minister of Housing Tama Potaka and Seniors Minister Casey Costello announced today.

Minister Potaka noted that after receiving over 11,000 public submissions in 2023, several areas of high agreement emerged. Key areas include aligning the Act with sector best practices, improving transparency through a plain-language version of the Code of Practice, and enhancing resident protections—for instance, restricting operators from passing on insurance excesses when residents are not at fault.

The review will prioritize the following areas:

Maintenance and repairs of operator-owned chattels and fixtures.Complaints and dispute management.Incentivizing or requiring earlier capital repayments when residents move out of villages.

The objectives remain to ensure adequate consumer protection, balance operator and resident rights, and maintain the sector's viability.

Mr Potaka expects to receive further advice next year, with a legislative amendment likely to be introduced in the next Parliamentary term.

Minister Costello highlighted the importance of retirement villages in providing housing options for New Zealand’s ageing population, especially as the number of retirees in these villages is projected to double by 2048. 

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024