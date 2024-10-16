Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Tensions Rise as Elections Approach

As Maharashtra gears up for the November assembly elections, Deputy CM Fadnavis challenges the opposition, asserting CM Shinde's leadership. Amidst allegations of corruption against the MVA, the ruling Mahayuti alliance remains confident in their welfare schemes' impact. With electoral tensions high, both parties dodge naming their CM candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political climate ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the notion that the ruling Mahayuti alliance needs to announce its chief ministerial candidate, highlighting Eknath Shinde's established role. In a press conference, Fadnavis challenged the opposition, demanding they declare their own candidate.

Fadnavis took aim at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), criticizing their alleged reluctance to name a leader and lambasting them for past controversies, including corruption and misuse of power. Emphasized was the commitment to law and order and women's safety under the current administration.

Highlighting accomplishments, Fadnavis detailed the government's initiatives, ensuring financial backing for state welfare programs. Echoing his sentiments, CM Eknath Shinde underscored the alliance's accomplishments, calling on the opposition to reveal their leadership. With elections scheduled for November 20, political parties are in full preparation mode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

