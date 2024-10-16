Maharashtra Political Tensions Rise as Elections Approach

In a heated political climate ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the notion that the ruling Mahayuti alliance needs to announce its chief ministerial candidate, highlighting Eknath Shinde's established role. In a press conference, Fadnavis challenged the opposition, demanding they declare their own candidate.

Fadnavis took aim at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), criticizing their alleged reluctance to name a leader and lambasting them for past controversies, including corruption and misuse of power. Emphasized was the commitment to law and order and women's safety under the current administration.

Highlighting accomplishments, Fadnavis detailed the government's initiatives, ensuring financial backing for state welfare programs. Echoing his sentiments, CM Eknath Shinde underscored the alliance's accomplishments, calling on the opposition to reveal their leadership. With elections scheduled for November 20, political parties are in full preparation mode.

(With inputs from agencies.)