Extortion Crackdown: Delhi Court Sends Notorious Gogi Gang Member to Custody

In a significant development, the Patiala House Court in Delhi has remanded Deepak Boxer, an alleged member of the infamous Gogi Gang, to two days of special cell custody in an extortion case. Boxer's arrest is linked to a shooting incident at a sweet shop in Nangloi aimed at extorting money.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhishek Kumar ordered Boxer's remand following his production in court after being freshly detained from Tihar Jail. Alongside, accused persons Jatin, Akash, Hariom, and Ankesh Lakra, already in judicial custody, have had their detention extended and are slated to appear in court on October 29.

Delhi Police's Special Cell seeks to uncover the extent of the offense, illegal weapon supply in Delhi NCR, and identify weapon sources. Notably, two sharpshooters from the Gogi Gang were arrested, with authorities seizing firearms and a motorcycle used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)