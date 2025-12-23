Governor Orders Probe Into Marathon Gun Firing Incident
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has ordered an inquiry into a starter gun incident that occurred during a city marathon event on December 21. The incident, which involved the emission of minor particle-like fragments, prompted Bose to investigate potential security breaches, sabotage, or equipment malfunction.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has initiated an investigation following a starter gun incident during a marathon event on December 21. A senior official at Lok Bhavan announced the inquiry.
Bose instructed the committee to explore all angles, including any potential security breaches or threats, and the possibility of sabotage, according to an official statement released to PTI.
The probe follows a report by Major Nikhil Kumar, the Aide-de-Camp on duty, which highlighted that the gun emitted minor fragments but caused no injury. The Governor, experienced in handling such guns, followed all safety protocols.
