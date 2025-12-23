Left Menu

Governor Orders Probe Into Marathon Gun Firing Incident

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has ordered an inquiry into a starter gun incident that occurred during a city marathon event on December 21. The incident, which involved the emission of minor particle-like fragments, prompted Bose to investigate potential security breaches, sabotage, or equipment malfunction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:12 IST
Governor Orders Probe Into Marathon Gun Firing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has initiated an investigation following a starter gun incident during a marathon event on December 21. A senior official at Lok Bhavan announced the inquiry.

Bose instructed the committee to explore all angles, including any potential security breaches or threats, and the possibility of sabotage, according to an official statement released to PTI.

The probe follows a report by Major Nikhil Kumar, the Aide-de-Camp on duty, which highlighted that the gun emitted minor fragments but caused no injury. The Governor, experienced in handling such guns, followed all safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025