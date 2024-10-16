Left Menu

Sanofi Faces Union Strikes Amid Concerns Over $16 Billion Consumer Health Sale

French unions have initiated a strike at Sanofi protesting the planned sale of its consumer health division. Concerns over job losses and control of strategic assets have been raised. The French government demands assurances to support the deal while Sanofi promises minimal impact on its French operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:24 IST
Sanofi Faces Union Strikes Amid Concerns Over $16 Billion Consumer Health Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to French unions' call for action, employees at Sanofi will strike starting Thursday over the planned $16 billion sale of its consumer health arm. This move adds complexity to the deal, as unions, including CGT and CFDT, voice concerns over potential job losses.

Politicians have also entered the fray, warning that the sale could undermine France's self-sufficiency in healthcare despite governmental pledges. Economy Minister Antoine Armand suggested the government might take a stake in the unit to ensure production stays within French borders.

Sanofi reassured the public that no job cuts are planned and emphasized its commitment to retaining production in France. However, in light of regulatory concerns affecting its stock, Sanofi is under pressure to clarify its strategy in upcoming earnings reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024