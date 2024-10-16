Morgan Stanley Acquires Stake in Titagarh Rail Systems

In a notable transaction, Morgan Stanley acquired a substantial stake in Titagarh Rail Systems on Wednesday, purchasing shares worth over Rs 85 crore through an open market deal.

Details from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reveal that the New York-based investment banking giant, via Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, acquired 7,63,738 shares, equating to a 0.57 percent stake in the Kolkata-based company.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,120 each, totaling Rs 85.54 crore. Simultaneously, Capital Group, through its SmallCap World Fund Inc, divested over 7.90 lakh shares of Titagarh Rail Systems, amounting to Rs 88.60 crore, at a slightly higher average price. Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems closed at Rs 1,131, reflecting a 1.36 percent dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)