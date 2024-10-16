Ethiopian Telecom Opportunities Expand for Local Investors

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signaled a shift in the government's telecom strategy, indicating a potential increase in the 10% share of Ethio Telecom reserved for local investors.

This change reflects a significant move to boost local economic participation and stimulate investment within Ethiopia's burgeoning telecommunications sector.

The revised plan is part of the broader economic reforms spearheaded by the Ethiopian government, aimed at fostering growth and innovation through increased local investment opportunities.

