Left Menu

Ethiopian Telecom Opportunities Expand for Local Investors

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia announced potential plans to increase the share of Ethio Telecom available to local investors from the current 10%. This move could open new opportunities for Ethiopian investors, reflecting the government's ongoing efforts to enhance local economic participation in the telecommunications sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:09 IST
Ethiopian Telecom Opportunities Expand for Local Investors
Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signaled a shift in the government's telecom strategy, indicating a potential increase in the 10% share of Ethio Telecom reserved for local investors.

This change reflects a significant move to boost local economic participation and stimulate investment within Ethiopia's burgeoning telecommunications sector.

The revised plan is part of the broader economic reforms spearheaded by the Ethiopian government, aimed at fostering growth and innovation through increased local investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024