Ethiopian Telecom Opportunities Expand for Local Investors
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia announced potential plans to increase the share of Ethio Telecom available to local investors from the current 10%. This move could open new opportunities for Ethiopian investors, reflecting the government's ongoing efforts to enhance local economic participation in the telecommunications sector.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signaled a shift in the government's telecom strategy, indicating a potential increase in the 10% share of Ethio Telecom reserved for local investors.
This change reflects a significant move to boost local economic participation and stimulate investment within Ethiopia's burgeoning telecommunications sector.
The revised plan is part of the broader economic reforms spearheaded by the Ethiopian government, aimed at fostering growth and innovation through increased local investment opportunities.
