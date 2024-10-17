Dow Jones Soars to Record High Amid Rotation into Financials

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to a new record on Wednesday, ending above 43,000 points, as financial stocks led investor gains. This rise came amid a broad shift from megacap tech shares to small-caps and financials.

Main drivers of this market move included Morgan Stanley, which saw its shares jump 6.5% after posting robust earnings, alongside First Horizon and U.S. Bancorp, following their positive third-quarter results. Despite dips in big names like Apple and Microsoft, Nvidia defied the trend, gaining 3.1%.

The day also saw notable performances from utilities, industrials, and the transport sector, with United Airlines boosting the Transport index by 1.9% after a strong profit forecast. Investors are now eyeing upcoming corporate earnings and economic data releases for further market insights.

