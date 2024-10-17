Left Menu

Dow Jones Soars to Record High Amid Rotation into Financials

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high, driven by gains in financial stocks amid investor rotation from tech companies. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also increased. Key movers included Morgan Stanley with strong earnings and small-cap stocks outperforming. Utilities and transport sectors showed notable strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 02:16 IST
Dow Jones Soars to Record High Amid Rotation into Financials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to a new record on Wednesday, ending above 43,000 points, as financial stocks led investor gains. This rise came amid a broad shift from megacap tech shares to small-caps and financials.

Main drivers of this market move included Morgan Stanley, which saw its shares jump 6.5% after posting robust earnings, alongside First Horizon and U.S. Bancorp, following their positive third-quarter results. Despite dips in big names like Apple and Microsoft, Nvidia defied the trend, gaining 3.1%.

The day also saw notable performances from utilities, industrials, and the transport sector, with United Airlines boosting the Transport index by 1.9% after a strong profit forecast. Investors are now eyeing upcoming corporate earnings and economic data releases for further market insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024