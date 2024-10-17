Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds EPA's Carbon Regulation Efforts

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to halt a federal rule targeting emissions from coal- and gas-fired plants, supporting President Biden's climate change agenda. Despite challenges primarily from Republican-led states, the rule enforcing carbon capture will stand as litigation proceeds in a lower court.

The United States Supreme Court has decided not to block a new federal regulation aimed at reducing carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. This move comes as states and industry groups, many of which are Republican-led, challenge President Joe Biden's climate action initiatives.

The Environmental Protection Agency's regulation, which targets greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change, became effective on July 8. It mandates that coal plants operational post-2038, and certain new gas plants, cut emissions by 90% by 2032, partially through carbon capture technologies.

The Supreme Court's decision arrives amidst several legal battles. Despite dissent from some conservative justices, the court upheld the EPA's authority, stressing that the rule's long-term compliance deadline poses no immediate harm to challengers.

