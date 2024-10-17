Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Under Siege
Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, causing power outages but no reported casualties, according to Governor Vitaliy Kim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a fresh wave of aggression, Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv, the governor announced on Thursday.
Governor Vitaliy Kim confirmed the attacks resulted in power outages for some consumers. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported as a result of the assault.
The information was shared in a statement via the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the ongoing tensions and disruption in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- energy
- infrastructure
- attack
- Mykolaiv
- Kim
- Telegram
- power
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack
Macron Condemns Iran's Attack, Mobilizes Military for Israel's Security
Escalation in the Middle East: Iran's Missile Attack on Israel
German Chancellor Calls for Immediate Halt of Attacks on Israel
UK PM Keir Starmer Condemns Iran's Missile Attacks on Israel Amid Brussels Tour