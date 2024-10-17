Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, causing power outages but no reported casualties, according to Governor Vitaliy Kim.

  • Ukraine

In a fresh wave of aggression, Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv, the governor announced on Thursday.

Governor Vitaliy Kim confirmed the attacks resulted in power outages for some consumers. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported as a result of the assault.

The information was shared in a statement via the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the ongoing tensions and disruption in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

