Govt Allocates $101.7 Million for Auckland and Wellington Metro Rail Upgrades

The funding will support critical upgrades to Auckland's rail lines, as well as improvements to the Johnsonville, Kāpiti, and Hutt Valley lines in Wellington.

Budget 2024 Funding to Address Maintenance Backlog and Improve Reliability for Commuters
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has announced the distribution of $101.7 million from Budget 2024 to improve metro rail networks in Auckland and Wellington, focusing on addressing maintenance issues and delivering more reliable services for commuters, according to Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

Auckland’s metro rail network will receive $48.8 million, while $52.9 million will be allocated to Wellington. The funding will support critical upgrades to Auckland's rail lines, as well as improvements to the Johnsonville, Kāpiti, and Hutt Valley lines in Wellington.

“Reliable and efficient public transport is a priority for our Government. Enhancing service reliability is crucial for encouraging commuters to choose public transport, helping to reduce road congestion,” said Brown.

The investment will enable KiwiRail to perform key upgrades, including work on level crossings, retaining walls, points equipment, sleepers, tunnels, culverts, bridges, and drainage infrastructure across the networks. These enhancements are expected to significantly improve overall reliability and service efficiency for commuters in both cities.

Alongside these upgrades, the Government is continuing its review of the Metropolitan Rail Operating Model (MROM), aiming to develop a sustainable funding model for metropolitan rail services and infrastructure. The focus remains on prioritizing passenger movements and ensuring long-term reliability and efficiency.  

