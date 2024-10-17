Left Menu

Fletcher Tabuteau Appointed Chair of NZ Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Board

"NZMACI plays a crucial role in preserving mātauranga Māori while contributing to the sustainable development of tourism and scenic attractions in the Rotorua region and across the country," Potaka added.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:18 IST
Fletcher Tabuteau Appointed Chair of NZ Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Board
“I congratulate Fletcher on his appointment to the NZMACI Board,” said Minister Potaka. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  New Zealand
  • New Zealand

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has confirmed the appointment of Fletcher Tabuteau (Ngāti Ngāraranui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue) as the new Chair of the Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) Board.

Tabuteau brings a wealth of experience, having served as a teacher at Rotorua Boys' High School, a lecturer in Economics, and head of the Business School at Waiariki Institute of Technology. He now runs Hoporona Consulting and is Director of Capital Government Relations and Communications.

“I congratulate Fletcher on his appointment to the NZMACI Board,” said Minister Potaka. “His governance, management, and business expertise will be invaluable in advancing the important work of promoting ahurea and toi Māori.”

NZMACI, located in Rotorua, is renowned for its schools, including Te Wānanga Whakairo Rākau (National Wood Carving School), Te Takapū o Rotowhio (National Stone and Bone Carving School), and Te Rito o Rotowhio (National Weaving School). With a 60-year legacy, it has produced highly skilled artisans and is integral to the Rotorua and wider Māori economies.

"NZMACI plays a crucial role in preserving mātauranga Māori while contributing to the sustainable development of tourism and scenic attractions in the Rotorua region and across the country," Potaka added.  

