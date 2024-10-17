Indian Airlines Set for Winter Surge with Over 25,000 Weekly Flights

In a notable shift for the Indian aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has announced a 3% increase in weekly flights during the upcoming winter season. The new domestic winter schedule, effective from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, includes 25,007 weekly flights, compared to the summer's 24,275 flights.

After a series of slot conference meetings held in September 2024, final clearances were obtained from airport operators. This expansion will see flights operating to and from 124 airports, slightly down from the 125 airports utilized during the summer schedule. Notably, Pondicherry airport is the latest addition, while operations at Pakyong and Tezpur airports will be suspended.

Indigo leads the activity with the highest number of scheduled flights, tallying at 13,691 weekly departures. Air Asia and Air India Express will follow with a combined total of 2,832 flights, underscoring an intense competition among carriers as they prepare for the increased winter traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)