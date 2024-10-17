Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies: Hunt for Sidduque's Absconding Accused

Mumbai police have issued a lookout circular for Shubham Lonkar, an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot outside his office. Four suspects have been arrested while three remain at large. Maharashtra's CM promises strict action against those involved in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:10 IST
Manhunt Intensifies: Hunt for Sidduque's Absconding Accused
Arrested accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police escalated their efforts on Thursday by issuing a look-out circular for Shubham Lonkar, who remains absconding in the murder case of prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The search for Lonkar is ongoing and intensifying, according to the police.

In a statement, a Mumbai police spokesperson confirmed the issuance of the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Lonkar, emphasizing a relentless pursuit in the hunt for the culprits behind Siddique's assassination. So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has successfully apprehended four suspects, yet three others continue to evade capture.

Details emerged on Tuesday highlighting a calculated conspiracy that began three months ago. Assassins reportedly made several preliminary visits to Siddique's residence weaponless as part of their planning phase. Allegedly, the plot was orchestrated in Pune, with police collecting over 15 testimonial statements as part of their investigation.

The fourth suspect arrested, known as Harish, reportedly facilitated financial exchanges crucial to the murder plot, serving as a middle-man. Lonkar and another alleged organizer supplied Rs 2 lakh to hired shooters via Harish. In response to Siddique's death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed decisive actions against the perpetrators, stressing zero tolerance.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was fatally shot twice in the chest outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He succumbed to his injuries on October 12 after being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024