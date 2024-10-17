Manhunt Intensifies: Hunt for Sidduque's Absconding Accused

The Mumbai police escalated their efforts on Thursday by issuing a look-out circular for Shubham Lonkar, who remains absconding in the murder case of prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The search for Lonkar is ongoing and intensifying, according to the police.

In a statement, a Mumbai police spokesperson confirmed the issuance of the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Lonkar, emphasizing a relentless pursuit in the hunt for the culprits behind Siddique's assassination. So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has successfully apprehended four suspects, yet three others continue to evade capture.

Details emerged on Tuesday highlighting a calculated conspiracy that began three months ago. Assassins reportedly made several preliminary visits to Siddique's residence weaponless as part of their planning phase. Allegedly, the plot was orchestrated in Pune, with police collecting over 15 testimonial statements as part of their investigation.

The fourth suspect arrested, known as Harish, reportedly facilitated financial exchanges crucial to the murder plot, serving as a middle-man. Lonkar and another alleged organizer supplied Rs 2 lakh to hired shooters via Harish. In response to Siddique's death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed decisive actions against the perpetrators, stressing zero tolerance.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was fatally shot twice in the chest outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He succumbed to his injuries on October 12 after being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)