NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups
NCP's Praful Patel emphasized his party's commitment to working under PM Modi and BJP, despite aligning with the Sharad Pawar-led faction for local elections. Patel dismissed rumors of supporting Sharad Pawar for Rajya Sabha re-election and explained electoral motivations in Maharashtra, highlighting BJP's strategic alliance politics.
Praful Patel, a senior figure in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), confirmed the party's steadfast allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patel dismissed speculation about broader alliances with the Sharad Pawar-led faction, despite teaming up for local municipal elections in Pune.
In an interview, Patel stressed that the NCP's primary alliance remains with the BJP, regardless of any temporary local electoral collaborations in Maharashtra. He attributed political shifts and 'party-hopping' to the return of local elections after nine years, suggesting not much should be read into them.
Discussing alliance politics at a national level, Patel acknowledged the BJP's comprehensive alliance strategies, emphasizing the party's maturity in maintaining partnerships. He also downplayed media rumors about his potential Union Cabinet role, noting such decisions belong exclusively to the Prime Minister.
With inputs from agencies.
