Supreme Court Unveils Updated 'Lady Justice' Statue, Sparks Debate

The Supreme Court of India introduced a reimagined 'Lady Justice' statue featuring open eyes and the Constitution of India instead of a sword, symbolizing transparency in justice. While Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal praised the design, UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized it as BJP propaganda. Justice Sanjiv Khanna is proposed as the next Chief Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:31 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has unveiled a redesigned 'Lady Justice' statue, symbolizing a departure from its traditional colonial representation. The new statue, now part of the Judges' Library, features 'Lady Justice' with open eyes and the Constitution of India replacing the traditional sword. This redesign aims to signify that justice in India is not blind but impartial and equitable.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded the revamped statue, interpreting it as a tribute to the country's constitution and praised its updated features, such as the removal of the blindfold and the replacement of the sword with the Constitution. In contrast, UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized the move, claiming it amounts to BJP propaganda and questioned the Court's adherence to constitutional justice.

In related developments, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud proposed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. As stated in his communication to the Union government, with his term concluding on November 10, Justice Khanna's ascendance to the role of the 51st Chief Justice of India awaits governmental approval. He is expected to serve until May 13, 2025, upon his retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

