Left Menu

Global Solar Summit: A New Dawn for Sustainable Energy

The upcoming Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi will bring together leaders from 120 countries. With a focus on accelerating solar energy deployment, this summit aims to address global energy challenges and push for greater collaboration in climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:57 IST
Global Solar Summit: A New Dawn for Sustainable Energy
Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delegates from 120 nations are set to converge in New Delhi for the Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, slated for November 3-6, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam. A preliminary event on Wednesday saw representatives from 60 countries laying the groundwork for this pivotal summit.

Pralhad Joshi, the Indian Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and ISA Assembly President, highlighted the alliance's growth into a major global solar cooperation platform. With 120 member and signatory countries, ISA aims to tackle energy access challenges and the impacts of climate change through solar energy, noted for its accessibility and sustainability.

Joint Secretary Ajay Yadav from India's MNRE emphasized overcoming challenges in solar deployment, such as investments and infrastructure. The ISA, under India's and France's presidency, prioritizes diversifying supply chains and boosting solar energy demand, thereby fostering innovation and capacity-building on a global scale.

The ISA's Director General, Ajay Mathur, positioned the alliance as a leader in achieving Sustainable Development Goals related to clean energy and climate action. The upcoming assembly will spotlight initiatives in entrepreneurship, skill development, and solar adoption, crucial for meeting the 2030 Agenda's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024