Global Solar Summit: A New Dawn for Sustainable Energy

Delegates from 120 nations are set to converge in New Delhi for the Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, slated for November 3-6, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam. A preliminary event on Wednesday saw representatives from 60 countries laying the groundwork for this pivotal summit.

Pralhad Joshi, the Indian Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and ISA Assembly President, highlighted the alliance's growth into a major global solar cooperation platform. With 120 member and signatory countries, ISA aims to tackle energy access challenges and the impacts of climate change through solar energy, noted for its accessibility and sustainability.

Joint Secretary Ajay Yadav from India's MNRE emphasized overcoming challenges in solar deployment, such as investments and infrastructure. The ISA, under India's and France's presidency, prioritizes diversifying supply chains and boosting solar energy demand, thereby fostering innovation and capacity-building on a global scale.

The ISA's Director General, Ajay Mathur, positioned the alliance as a leader in achieving Sustainable Development Goals related to clean energy and climate action. The upcoming assembly will spotlight initiatives in entrepreneurship, skill development, and solar adoption, crucial for meeting the 2030 Agenda's objectives.

