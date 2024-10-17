Left Menu

NSDL's Settlement with SEBI: A Major Milestone

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) settled a regulatory case with SEBI for Rs 3.12 crore following alleged depository rules violations. NSDL resolved the issue without admitting liability. This development coincides with the go-ahead for NSDL's IPO, paving the way for a significant shareholder offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) finalized a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over an alleged infraction of depository rules, concluding the matter by paying a settlement of Rs 3.12 crore.

According to SEBI, NSDL was able to resolve the case regarding potential breaches under the Sebi (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, without conceding to any liability. The primary accused violations involved a delay in addressing participant grievances and non-compliance with the regulatory Code of Conduct.

The timing of this settlement is pivotal, as NSDL prepares for a complete offer for sale IPO, encompassing over 5.72 crore equity shares held by stakeholders such as NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank. This IPO follows just over a year after NSDL initially filed for regulatory approval in July 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024