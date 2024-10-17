Left Menu

Russia's Temporary Ban on Kazakh Grain: Trade Tensions or Strategic Leverage?

Russia has imposed a temporary ban on Kazakh grain imports but allows transit for exports to other countries. Despite easing tensions, the resolution is incomplete. The ongoing grain trade discussions highlight the dependency and strategic leverage employed by Moscow over Kazakhstan, especially through the transit dependency on Russian territory.

Russia has imposed a temporary ban on grain imports from Kazakhstan, though it has allowed Kazakhstan to transit its grain exports through Russian territory to other countries. This decision, announced by Russia's agricultural watchdog, reflects ongoing tensions between the two major grain exporters.

The arrangement, which suggests some easing yet incomplete resolution of trade frictions, requires Kazakhstan to provide phytosanitary certificates for final destination countries and trans-ship grain from railway cars directly onto export vessels. This requirement follows previous Russian measures announced on September 23, which automatically blocked the issuance of such certificates for various agricultural products from Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's agriculture ministry announced that discussions would continue in Moscow, with the Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin. Earlier calls for Kazakhstan to seek compensation and retaliate through the Eurasian Economic Union courts underline the ongoing strategic power dynamics. Kazakhstan heavily relies on Russian territory for exporting its major products, underscoring Moscow's significant leverage over Astana.

