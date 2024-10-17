Boosting Life Insurance: EPFO's Extended EDLI Scheme

The Indian government has expanded the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, offering enhanced coverage for EPFO members. Under this extension, life insurance cover of up to Rs 7 lakh is available, marking a significant increase from previous limits.

Originally launched in 1976, the EDLI Scheme provides financial security to the families of deceased EPFO members. The most recent changes, initially set in motion in 2021, improved minimum and maximum insurance benefits to Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively.

With the scheme's initial benefits period ending on April 27, 2024, the renewal announced by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ensures continued support for millions of members, including those who've recently switched jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)