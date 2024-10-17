Left Menu

Boosting Life Insurance: EPFO's Extended EDLI Scheme

The Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced the extension of enhanced insurance benefits under the EDLI Scheme for EPFO members. This move provides up to Rs 7 lakh life cover for over 6 crore members with retrospective effect from April 28, 2024, continuing the improved benefits initiated in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has expanded the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, offering enhanced coverage for EPFO members. Under this extension, life insurance cover of up to Rs 7 lakh is available, marking a significant increase from previous limits.

Originally launched in 1976, the EDLI Scheme provides financial security to the families of deceased EPFO members. The most recent changes, initially set in motion in 2021, improved minimum and maximum insurance benefits to Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively.

With the scheme's initial benefits period ending on April 27, 2024, the renewal announced by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ensures continued support for millions of members, including those who've recently switched jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024