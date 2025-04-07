Sebi Slaps Rs 7 Lakh Penalty on Reliance Securities for Compliance Failures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on Reliance Securities. The sanction comes due to the stock broker's failure to comply with established norms.

During an inspection from December 2022 to January 2023, Sebi found discrepancies in the daily margin statements and ledger balances reported by Reliance Securities.

Additional violations included non-compliance with risk-based supervision guidelines and cybersecurity lapses, prompting the regulatory body to levy the fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)