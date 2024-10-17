GE Aerospace Powers Indian Navy's Future with LM2500 Engines

GE Aerospace's LM2500 gas turbine engines have been selected to power the Indian Navy's Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV). These vessels are being constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, situated in Kochi, India. GE Aerospace has committed to delivering six LM2500 marine gas turbine engine kits. These kits will undergo assembly and testing at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Industrial and Marine Gas Turbine Division in Bangalore, India.

In addition to the engines, GE Aerospace will supply composite bases, enclosures, and a complete range of gas turbine auxiliary systems. This initiative equips the Indian Navy's latest fleet additions with significant operational capabilities. The LM2500 is renowned as an unmatched leader in its class, offering consistent performance bolstered by a robust global support network.

The LM2500 is not exclusive to the Indian Navy; it is a preferred choice among navies worldwide, prized for its reliability and availability. Over 714 vessels globally utilize GE Aerospace's marine gas turbines. Designed for the Indian Navy, the Next Generation Missile Vessel can achieve speeds of up to 35 knots while housing a formidable suite of anti-surface weaponry.

The primary component of the NGMV propulsion system is the LM2500, a marine gas turbine delivering superior power and meeting stealth criteria. GE Aerospace Defense and Systems President and CEO, Amy Gowder, remarked on the turbine's suitability for the NGMV mission, highlighting continued collaboration with HAL to provide this vital technology for India's maritime defense.

GE Aerospace's partnership with HAL, a leading Indian public-sector aerospace entity dating back to 1986, encompasses both marine and aerospace defense sectors. HAL has been instrumental in assembling and testing all LM2500 gas turbines currently in service with the Indian Navy's P17 and P17A frigates, as well as the IAC-1 Vikrant aircraft carrier. In 2023, an MOU was signed between GE Aerospace and HAL to expand capabilities to include assembly, inspection, and testing of the LM500 marine gas turbine. GE Aerospace has delivered 24 marine gas turbine kits to HAL for the Indian Navy, firmly supporting Make-In-India initiatives.

Dr. D Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, emphasized the enduring partnership with GE Aerospace, particularly in marine applications and aerospace. The collaboration has now reached new heights with the inclusion of the NGMV program, pointing to a bright future ahead for both parties in advancing the Indian Navy's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)