Udupi Cochin Shipyard Makes Waves with Green Vessel Delivery

The Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL) celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday with the delivery of Wilson Eco 1, a pioneering green dry cargo vessel, to Wilson Ship Management AS of Norway. This marks a pivotal advancement in India's efforts to export eco-friendly maritime innovations.

The vessel's delivery ceremony was held at New Mangalore Port, attended by senior officials from Wilson, UCSL, and the New Mangalore Port Authority. Designed by Conoship International and funded by the Norwegian government, the diesel-electric vessel is future-ready for wind-foil and battery hybrid upgrades, enhancing its utility in European waters.

In addition to this project, Wilson has commissioned UCSL to construct eight 6,300 DWT general cargo vessels as part of a Rs 1,041 crore deal. Wilson Eco 1, built at a cost of Rs 506 crore, integrates sophisticated systems from Sweden, the Netherlands, and India, classed by Bureau Veritas under Norway's flag. The project has not only demonstrated UCSL's capability in international markets but also contributed to Indian workforce development through large-scale employment and training initiatives.

