UGC NET Results Unveiled: 1.12 Lakh Qualify for PhD, 4,970 for JRF

The National Testing Agency announced UGC NET results, with over 1.12 lakh candidates eligible for PhD admission and 53,694 cleared for Assistant Professor roles. Following a re-test due to paper leak controversy, the exam was held in 83 subjects over multiple shifts utilizing computer-based testing across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the eagerly anticipated results of this year's UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on Thursday. A total of 1,12,070 candidates have qualified for PhD admissions, while an additional 53,694 have cleared the exam to become eligible for Assistant Professor roles. Furthermore, 4,970 candidates have secured eligibility for the esteemed Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

This iteration of the UGC-NET exam saw the participation of over 11 lakh registered candidates, with 6,84,224 of them appearing for the computer-based test held over 11 days. The examination spanned 280 cities nationwide between August 21 and September 5, 2024, after being re-conducted due to a prior controversy regarding a paper leak.

The results included a comprehensive subject and category-wise cut-off list released by the NTA. Originally set for June 18 and administered in pen-and-paper mode, the exam was rescheduled and expanded to include 83 subjects across 21 shifts. The test aimed at determining eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and for those interested in the Junior Research Fellowship as well. With a diverse group of test-takers, the gender representation included males, females, and third gender candidates. In another enhancement to transparency, post-exam procedures included the publication of the question paper, provisional answer keys, and candidate responses on the NTA website for review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

