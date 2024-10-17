Left Menu

Government Moves Forward in Securing Social Safety Net for Platform Workers

Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a key meeting on Thursday, focusing on the social security of platform workers. The discussions aimed at enhancing protections and integrating workers into government schemes. A new committee will draft a framework for gig and platform worker welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:56 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for social security reform, Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, led a crucial meeting in New Delhi with Platform Workers' Associations. The gathering, also attended by Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje and senior Ministry officials, addressed pivotal challenges faced by platform workers.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the necessity of incorporating direct feedback from these workers' associations to craft robust social security measures, acknowledging their vital role in the economy. The government is exploring diverse strategies to incorporate platform workers into existing welfare schemes. A committee has been established to develop a 'Framework for social security and welfare benefits for gig and platform workers.'

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted efforts to onboard platform workers onto the e-Shram portal, announcing upcoming registration functionalities for aggregators. Participants included associations from states such as Rajasthan, Assam, and Maharashtra, providing critical input to shape effective policies for platform workers' stability and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

