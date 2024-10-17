Government Moves Forward in Securing Social Safety Net for Platform Workers

In a significant push for social security reform, Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, led a crucial meeting in New Delhi with Platform Workers' Associations. The gathering, also attended by Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje and senior Ministry officials, addressed pivotal challenges faced by platform workers.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the necessity of incorporating direct feedback from these workers' associations to craft robust social security measures, acknowledging their vital role in the economy. The government is exploring diverse strategies to incorporate platform workers into existing welfare schemes. A committee has been established to develop a 'Framework for social security and welfare benefits for gig and platform workers.'

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted efforts to onboard platform workers onto the e-Shram portal, announcing upcoming registration functionalities for aggregators. Participants included associations from states such as Rajasthan, Assam, and Maharashtra, providing critical input to shape effective policies for platform workers' stability and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)