Delhi's Lifelong Support Schemes for Acid Attack Survivors and Students with Disabilities

The Delhi government is introducing schemes to provide lifelong financial assistance for medical procedures to acid attack survivors, and subsidized transportation for students with benchmark disabilities. Officials are also finalizing a similar assistance scheme for individuals with disabilities requiring high support to engage caregivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:56 IST
The Delhi government is set to unveil comprehensive support schemes aimed at acid attack survivors and students with disabilities, according to officials. The initiatives promise lifelong financial aid for necessary medical procedures and subsidized transportation for eligible school students.

A cabinet note has been prepared for an assistance scheme targeting individuals with benchmark disabilities who need significant support, aimed at engaging caregivers. The threshold for benchmark disabilities is a 40 percent or higher level of disability.

Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who chaired a recent meeting on the matter, was informed that a draft transport subsidy scheme for Delhi's schoolchildren with benchmark disabilities is nearing completion and will soon be presented for his approval. Bharadwaj highlighted that while current welfare schemes offer acid attack survivors Rs 2,500 monthly as disability assistance, many require lifelong corrective surgeries. He has instructed officials to develop a financial support scheme for these medical needs.

