Mumbai Police Probes Salman Khan Extortion Threat Amidst Bishnoi Gang Tension

Mumbai's traffic police have been thrust into the spotlight following the receipt of a menacing message demanding a hefty extortion sum from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Implicating the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the message threatens dire consequences if the demand is ignored.

An official statement from the Mumbai police confirmed the threatening WhatsApp notification, demanding Rs 5 crore to bury Khan's ongoing feud with Bishnoi. The message ominously warned of grim repercussions, referencing the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique if the ransom wasn't paid.

This alarming incident follows the issuance of lookout notices for suspects linked to Siddique's murder, with the police amplifying efforts to nab the culprits. Amidst rising political pressure, state leaders have vowed swift justice, ensuring accountability for the brazen crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)