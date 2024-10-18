Left Menu

Mumbai Police Probes Salman Khan Extortion Threat Amidst Bishnoi Gang Tension

Mumbai's traffic police received an extortion message demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan, with threats tied to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The situation emerges after NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. Authorities are intensifying investigations, with key suspects on the run as political tension over the incident rises.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's traffic police have been thrust into the spotlight following the receipt of a menacing message demanding a hefty extortion sum from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Implicating the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the message threatens dire consequences if the demand is ignored.

An official statement from the Mumbai police confirmed the threatening WhatsApp notification, demanding Rs 5 crore to bury Khan's ongoing feud with Bishnoi. The message ominously warned of grim repercussions, referencing the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique if the ransom wasn't paid.

This alarming incident follows the issuance of lookout notices for suspects linked to Siddique's murder, with the police amplifying efforts to nab the culprits. Amidst rising political pressure, state leaders have vowed swift justice, ensuring accountability for the brazen crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

