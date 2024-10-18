Delhi Chokes: Smog Envelops City as Air Quality Plummets

A thick layer of smog descended upon Delhi on Friday, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'Poor' category at 293 and raising alarms about health and safety. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 339, classified as 'Very Poor', exacerbating concerns over Delhi's air quality.

The AQI at India Gate registered at 270, categorized as 'Poor', while Dwarka's Sector-8 showed a reading of 325, also labeled 'Very Poor'. Vivek Vihar joined the concerning category with an AQI of 324. The Central Pollution Control Board warns that prolonged exposure to 'Poor' AQI levels can cause breathing discomfort, escalating to respiratory issues under 'Very Poor' conditions.

In response, the Public Welfare Department (PWD) commenced water-spraying operations to curb dust pollution, in line with Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1). The Delhi Government announced strict adherence to these measures following a meeting led by Chief Minister Atishi. The strategy includes deploying 324 anti-smog guns and forming 99 teams for construction site inspections, alongside urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)