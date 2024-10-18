Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Smog Envelops City as Air Quality Plummets

Smog has intensified across Delhi, with Air Quality Index (AQI) metrics indicating serious health threats. The Delhi government is implementing measures, outlined in the GRAP-1 plan, to combat pollution, deploying anti-smog guns and conducting dust-control inspections. Residents are urged to adopt eco-friendly practices to mitigate the environmental crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:51 IST
Delhi Chokes: Smog Envelops City as Air Quality Plummets
Visuals of smog at Anand Vihar, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A thick layer of smog descended upon Delhi on Friday, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'Poor' category at 293 and raising alarms about health and safety. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 339, classified as 'Very Poor', exacerbating concerns over Delhi's air quality.

The AQI at India Gate registered at 270, categorized as 'Poor', while Dwarka's Sector-8 showed a reading of 325, also labeled 'Very Poor'. Vivek Vihar joined the concerning category with an AQI of 324. The Central Pollution Control Board warns that prolonged exposure to 'Poor' AQI levels can cause breathing discomfort, escalating to respiratory issues under 'Very Poor' conditions.

In response, the Public Welfare Department (PWD) commenced water-spraying operations to curb dust pollution, in line with Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1). The Delhi Government announced strict adherence to these measures following a meeting led by Chief Minister Atishi. The strategy includes deploying 324 anti-smog guns and forming 99 teams for construction site inspections, alongside urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024