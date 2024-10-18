Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Critical Assembly By-Polls with Robust Security Measures

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls on November 13, extensive security measures are in place across nine assembly seats, including a three-layer security system inaugurated by Moradabad Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh. The counting of votes is set for November 23, amid compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

As the stage sets for the upcoming by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Moradabad police have initiated rigorous security protocols to ensure smooth conduct. Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh detailed a comprehensive three-tier security system in line with the Model Code of Conduct.

According to Singh, nominations will be submitted at the DM Office, where a robust security force comprising three gazetted officers, 10 inspectors, 25 sub-inspectors, 50 head constables, and 150 constables have been deployed. These measures aim to maintain law and order throughout the election process.

Scheduled for November 13, the by-polls will be conducted across nine assembly constituencies, including Meerapur and Khair, with vote counting on November 23. Meanwhile, elections for the Milkipur seat remain on hold due to ongoing legal proceedings connected to the Samajwadi Party's former MP, Awadhesh Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

