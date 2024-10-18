DBS Bank: Asia's Unwavering Pillar of Financial Safety

DBS Bank has again been honored as the 'Safest Bank in Asia' by Global Finance, marking the 16th continuous year of receiving this esteemed title. The Singapore-headquartered banking giant also remains the second safest commercial bank in the world, a position it has held for three years in a row.

The Global Finance rankings, known for evaluating long-term fiscal security across the world's 500 largest banks, underscore the fine-tuned risk management strategies employed by DBS. This accolade confirms their status as a secure counterparty amid today's financial turmoil and spotlight challenges.

DBS continues to receive global acclaim, notably as 'World's Best Bank,' 'World's Best Digital Bank', and a leading entity in corporate responsibility. With its comprehensive services, DBS remains committed to fostering strong client relationships, using digital tools, and advocating for social causes through the DBS Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)