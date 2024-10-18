DBS Revolutionizes Banking with Blockchain-Powered Token Services

DBS Bank has unveiled its latest innovation, DBS Token Services, a suite designed to merge the strengths of tokenisation and smart contracts with its acclaimed banking solutions. This initiative offers a leap forward in transaction banking capabilities, introducing round-the-clock real-time settlements for institutional clients.

The service integrates DBS's Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain with its key payment systems, enabling instant payments across multiple infrastructures. With smart contract features, institutions benefit from enhanced security and transparency as they manage transactions under pre-defined conditions, setting a new standard for operational workflow efficiency.

The introduction of services like Treasury Tokens, Conditional Payments, and Programmable Rewards signifies DBS's ongoing commitment to pioneering blockchain technology in banking. These advancements empower better liquidity management, operational resilience, and innovative client engagement in today's digital-first economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)