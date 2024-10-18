Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Bihar's Liquor Ban Debacle

Following the tragic death of 33 individuals from consuming illegal liquor, Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, of institutional corruption. Yadav highlights the Chief Minister's failure in enforcing the liquor ban, pointing to systemic issues and substantial black-market activity.

In the aftermath of two tragic incidents in Bihar, where 33 individuals lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor, former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav criticized the CM's handling of the liquor ban, labeling it as 'institutional corruption.'

In a social media post, Yadav argued that the ideological and political shortcomings of Nitish Kumar contributed to the ban's failure. He accused the government of having a weak will and being overly reliant on selected officials rather than public representatives, resulting in a thriving black market for illegal liquor valued at over 30,000 crores.

Yadav posed challenging questions to the Chief Minister, questioning accountability for the recovered alcohol and the majority of incarcerated individuals belonging to underprivileged communities. As the death toll rises to 33, with fatalities in Siwan and Saran, the focus remains on addressing the loopholes in prohibition policy.

