ICG Strengthens Coastal Security with 'Sagar Kavach' Exercise

The Indian Coast Guard has concluded a successful Coastal Security Exercise named 'Sagar Kavach' from October 16-17, targeting the coastal regions of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman & Diu. This initiative marked the second such exercise this year, emphasizing the enhancement of maritime and coastal security measures and evaluating existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The comprehensive two-day exercise, titled 'SAGAR KAVACH - 02/24', aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the Coastal Security Mechanism. It involved numerous stakeholders, including the Indian Navy, State Police, Marine Police, BSF, National Security Guard, GMB, Fisheries, Intelligence Bureau, Port authorities, and CISF, under the coordination of the Indian Coast Guard.

Significant assets from these agencies, such as ships, boats, and aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard and Navy, as well as Marine Police and drones, were deployed for extensive aerial surveillance of coastlines. Various operational scenarios were simulated to test and enhance the synergy and effectiveness of stakeholders in ensuring robust maritime security.

