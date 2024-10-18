Prozeal Green Energy Lands 50 MW Solar Project in Leh
Prozeal Green Energy has secured a significant 50 MW solar project with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. The contract, valued at Rs 313 crore, involves comprehensive aspects from design to maintenance. This project expands Prozeal's portfolio, which already boasts an impressive 2 GW installed capacity.
Prozeal Green Energy has announced the acquisition of a substantial 50 MW solar power project from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) as of Friday.
The contract, estimated at Rs 313 crore, encompasses a broad spectrum of responsibilities including design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning, and ongoing operation and maintenance of the project, according to the company's statement.
The venture, which includes a 20 MW/50MWh battery storage system in Leh, contributes to Prozeal's extensive portfolio, which boasts a 2 GW installed capacity.
