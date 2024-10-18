Prozeal Green Energy Lands 50 MW Solar Project in Leh

Prozeal Green Energy has announced the acquisition of a substantial 50 MW solar power project from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) as of Friday.

The contract, estimated at Rs 313 crore, encompasses a broad spectrum of responsibilities including design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning, and ongoing operation and maintenance of the project, according to the company's statement.

The venture, which includes a 20 MW/50MWh battery storage system in Leh, contributes to Prozeal's extensive portfolio, which boasts a 2 GW installed capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)