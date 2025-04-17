Left Menu

Turmoil in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Military Stranglehold

Israel persists with its blockade on Gaza, heightening a humanitarian crisis, as 3,696 children face malnutrition. The UN reports worsening food and water shortages. Meanwhile, ceasefire talks hinge on Hamas releasing captives, per US envoy. Half a million Gazans are displaced as military tensions soar.

Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has confirmed that the annexation of Gaza is a strategic military maneuver. Troops will maintain positions in security zones in Lebanon and Syria, as reported by Al Jazeera. Katz emphasized that the Israeli military aims to deny humanitarian aid entry into Gaza to compel Hamas's surrender.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted that cases of acute malnutrition among Palestinian children have surged to 3,696, a significant increase from February's 2,027. OCHA attributes this deterioration in food consumption to the ongoing blockade on vital supplies, now persisting into its seventh week.

OCHA also cited that access to essential food groups like meat, poultry, dairy, vegetables, and fruits remains dangerously low. The water scarcity crisis further exacerbates survival challenges, posing severe public health risks in Gaza, according to the UN Humanitarian Affairs agency.

US special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, stated to Al Jazeera the necessity of a ceasefire being contingent on the release of captives by Hamas. Boehler underscored that freeing hostages is crucial for any enduring ceasefire amidst ongoing Israeli military offensives.

The United Nations reports an estimated 500,000 individuals have been newly displaced since Israel's cessation of the ceasefire with Hamas on March 18. Defence Minister Katz reiterated Israel's firm stance on withholding humanitarian aid as leverage against Hamas, according to ANI.

