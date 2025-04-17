Breakthrough in Defense: World's First On-Site 3D-Printed Bunker in Leh

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has partnered with the deep-tech startup Simpliforge Creations to build the world's first on-site 3D-printed military bunker in Leh. This innovative approach promises to revolutionize defense infrastructure by enabling rapid construction in challenging environments.

Project Prabal, under the leadership of Professor K V L Subramaniam of IIT Hyderabad, successfully constructed a demonstration bunker at an altitude of 11,000 feet using high-tech 3D printing methods. Despite the inhospitable conditions with low oxygen levels, the project was completed effectively in under two weeks.

Simpliforge Creations plans to use the advanced design and technology from this project to deploy multiple bunkers in various configurations for the Indian Army. This achievement represents a significant leap in construction technology and exemplifies successful collaboration between academic institutions and industry pioneers.

