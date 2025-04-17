Left Menu

Breakthrough in Defense: World's First On-Site 3D-Printed Bunker in Leh

Simpliforge Creations, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has built the world's first on-site 3D-printed military bunker in Leh. Overcoming high-altitude challenges, the project highlights innovative uses of technology in defense infrastructure. This model promises rapid deployment of bunkers and exemplifies the synergy of academic-industry partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has partnered with the deep-tech startup Simpliforge Creations to build the world's first on-site 3D-printed military bunker in Leh. This innovative approach promises to revolutionize defense infrastructure by enabling rapid construction in challenging environments.

Project Prabal, under the leadership of Professor K V L Subramaniam of IIT Hyderabad, successfully constructed a demonstration bunker at an altitude of 11,000 feet using high-tech 3D printing methods. Despite the inhospitable conditions with low oxygen levels, the project was completed effectively in under two weeks.

Simpliforge Creations plans to use the advanced design and technology from this project to deploy multiple bunkers in various configurations for the Indian Army. This achievement represents a significant leap in construction technology and exemplifies successful collaboration between academic institutions and industry pioneers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

