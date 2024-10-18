Global Markets Lifted by China's Bold Economic Moves Amid U.S. Optimism

In a positive turn for investors, global shares climbed on Friday, supported by a surge in Chinese stocks after Beijing introduced policies to stimulate demand, alongside strong U.S. economic data unveiled earlier this week.

The MSCI's global stock index increased modestly, benefitting from steady European stock performance and anticipated gains in the U.S. markets, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rising 0.2% and 0.5% respectively before the Wall Street opening.

Despite this optimism, investors remain cautious amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the nearing U.S. presidential election, factors that contribute to potential market volatility.

