Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Clarifies: No Ties with Accused Brother

In a press conference held on Friday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi distanced himself from his brother, Gopal Joshi, amid allegations linked to a recent FIR. Joshi stressed that he and Gopal have been estranged for over 32 years, having formally severed ties through legal documentation.

Addressing the media, Joshi refuted claims in the FIR about a supposed sister named Vijaylakshmi, stating he has no sister. 'The FIR contains inaccuracies,' Joshi asserted, marking the distinction between him and his brother sharply. Joshi underscored past efforts to legally dissociate himself from Gopal in 2013.

Furthermore, Joshi highlighted previous public notices warning against others claiming their linkage for financial dealings. He affirmed his willingness to cooperate with any investigation arising from the FIR, reiterating his disconnection from Gopal Joshi's affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)