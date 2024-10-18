Left Menu

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Clarifies: No Ties with Accused Brother

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified his separation from his brother Gopal Joshi, following an FIR accusing the latter of promising a BJP ticket using Joshi's name. Joshi emphasized they parted ways over 32 years ago and have no business or social connections.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a press conference held on Friday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi distanced himself from his brother, Gopal Joshi, amid allegations linked to a recent FIR. Joshi stressed that he and Gopal have been estranged for over 32 years, having formally severed ties through legal documentation.

Addressing the media, Joshi refuted claims in the FIR about a supposed sister named Vijaylakshmi, stating he has no sister. 'The FIR contains inaccuracies,' Joshi asserted, marking the distinction between him and his brother sharply. Joshi underscored past efforts to legally dissociate himself from Gopal in 2013.

Furthermore, Joshi highlighted previous public notices warning against others claiming their linkage for financial dealings. He affirmed his willingness to cooperate with any investigation arising from the FIR, reiterating his disconnection from Gopal Joshi's affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

