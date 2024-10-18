Governor's Language Remarks Stir Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi highlighted the evolving acceptance of Hindi in the state, despite initial resistance, during a function associated with the Golden Jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan. Addressing the contentious issue of language imposition, he urged that Hindi be celebrated alongside other Indian languages. Ravi pointed out that forces, both domestic and international, are attempting to disrupt India's progress.

The governor expressed apprehension over attempts to isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of the nation, describing these efforts as counterproductive. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu, unlike 27 other Indian states, opposes the three-language policy, potentially hindering youth's ability to connect with peers from states like Karnataka. Ravi's remarks come at a time when India is asserting its global presence, a momentum he claims is being threatened by divisive forces.

Adding fuel to the debate, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the governor's statements, questioning his alignment with Dravidian values. Stalin accused Ravi of undermining Tamil Nadu's autonomy while calling for his dismissal. This exchange has heightened regional tensions, with the CM asserting that the governor's views went against the cultural and political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)