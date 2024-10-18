Global Markets Witness Mixed Fortunes Amid Economic Uncertainty

Global markets displayed a volatile performance, with weak data and unsatisfactory corporate earnings contributing to concerns over diminishing demand. U.S. stocks showed a mixed reaction while gold prices surged to unprecedented heights, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty.

Chinese efforts to stimulate demand had limited impact on Wall Street. The Nasdaq benefited from momentum in tech-adjacent stocks, although S&P 500's gains were modest. Meanwhile, the Dow slipped into negative territory, illustrating the precarious nature of current market trends.

Market participants grappled with a spectrum of earnings results, ranging from positive to negative. Netflix proved a rare bright spot with impressive subscriber growth, while consumer giant Procter & Gamble faced surprise sales declines amid slowing demand. Investor sentiments are currently marred by mixed economic data, potential rate cuts, an approaching U.S. presidential election, and fluctuating global geopolitical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)