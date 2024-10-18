Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Diwali with Cleanliness Drive and Crackdown on Firecrackers

Amid looming pollution concerns, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi urges officials to enforce cleanliness measures before Diwali. Concurrently, Environment Minister Gopal Rai bans firecrackers until January 1 to combat deteriorating air quality. Together, these efforts aim to enhance the city's livability during the festive season.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to enforce the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 2007, with a directive to clean up Delhi before Diwali. She pinpointed rampant hoardings and posters as contributors to the capital's unkempt appearance.

Simultaneously, Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has announced an extensive ban on the production, storage, and use of firecrackers across the city, a measure to tackle the poor air quality until January 1. Rai appealed to residents to play their part in reducing pollution.

With the city's air quality categorized as poor, these actions underscore an effort to improve environmental conditions ahead of Diwali, celebrated on Kartik's 15th day of the Hindu lunar calendar. The measures reflect a broader commitment to enhance Delhi's air quality and overall cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

