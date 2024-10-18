Left Menu

Empowering Women in Politics: The Rise of Shakti Abhiyan

Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the need for genuine empowerment of women, encouraging them to reject symbolic positions and fight for meaningful political roles. The Shakti Abhiyan, driven by the Indira Fellowship, is committed to increasing women's representation in Indian politics and fostering gender justice nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:57 IST
Empowering Women in Politics: The Rise of Shakti Abhiyan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action, Rahul Gandhi has urged women to seek real empowerment in politics, cautioning against settling for token roles. Speaking at a Congress meeting, he stressed the need for women to fight for their rights and assume positions of influence.

Gandhi spoke at the Shakti Abhiyan meeting, an initiative aimed at empowering women under the Indira Fellowship. He highlighted that modern political struggles transcend party lines, representing an 'ideological battle' for representation and power, with both being inherently intertwined.

The Shakti Abhiyan is active across 21 states, empowering rural and urban women to break patriarchal barriers, lead in governance, and push for 50% representation in elected offices. The movement is seen as a potential force for gender justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024