Empowering Women in Politics: The Rise of Shakti Abhiyan

In a call to action, Rahul Gandhi has urged women to seek real empowerment in politics, cautioning against settling for token roles. Speaking at a Congress meeting, he stressed the need for women to fight for their rights and assume positions of influence.

Gandhi spoke at the Shakti Abhiyan meeting, an initiative aimed at empowering women under the Indira Fellowship. He highlighted that modern political struggles transcend party lines, representing an 'ideological battle' for representation and power, with both being inherently intertwined.

The Shakti Abhiyan is active across 21 states, empowering rural and urban women to break patriarchal barriers, lead in governance, and push for 50% representation in elected offices. The movement is seen as a potential force for gender justice in India.

