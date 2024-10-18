Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes UP Government for Exam Delays and Youth Disempowerment

In a biting critique, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra castigated the BJP-led administration in Uttar Pradesh for its recurrent postponement of the UP Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination, a move she asserts risks the aspirations of countless young people.

Gandhi, through a post on social media platform X, highlighted the frequent deferment of crucial exams including the UP PCS and UP Technical Education Services-2021, calling it a troubling trend under the current state government. She expressed concerns about the integrity of the educational process, drawing attention to ongoing issues such as paper leaks and corruption.

Additionally, Gandhi echoed the apprehensions of students regarding proposals to conduct UPPCS exams over two days, warning of potential inconsistencies and unfair practices in exam assessment under the pretext of normalization. Her statement also delved into broader policy shortcomings, accusing the BJP of denying employment opportunities and eroding affirmative action benefits for disadvantaged groups such as the backward classes, Dalits, and other marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)