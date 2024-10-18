Farmers' Fury: Haryana Government Faces Backlash Over Anti-Farming Policies
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP-led Haryana government for penalizing farmers who burn crop residue and accused it of abolishing the Minimum Support Price. He challenged the provision of subsidized machinery, warning of a nationwide protest if policies aren't revised for farmers' benefit.
In a fierce critique, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala targeted the Bhartiya Janata Party's Haryana government on Friday. He condemned a contentious order aimed at penalizing farmers for burning stubble, a common agricultural practice. Surjewala emphasized the government's denial of a Minimum Support Price, crucial for farmers' survival.
The state's directive, issued under the Commission for Air Quality Management's guidance, mandated FIRs against farmers who burnt paddy residue from mid-September. This directive further restricts violators from mandis sales, jeopardizing their livelihoods. Surjewala labeled the order as an 'anti-farmer conspiracy', accusing the BJP of penalizing non-supporting farmers.
Highlighting the inadequacy of provided alternatives, he questioned the affordability and effectiveness of Happy Seeder Machines. With warnings of a 'nationwide movement', Surjewala demanded action benefiting farmers. Meanwhile, Haryana CM defended the order, applauding compliant farmers and promoting subsidized equipment while dismissing the backlash as unfounded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
