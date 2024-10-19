Left Menu

Cuba's Energy Crisis: A Nation in Darkness

Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout following the failure of the Antonio Guiteras power plant, the largest on the island. The Cuban government blamed the crisis on fuel shortages, deteriorating infrastructure, and U.S. trade embargoes as efforts to restore power faced delays, affecting millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:36 IST
Cuba's Energy Crisis: A Nation in Darkness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba was plunged into darkness on Friday, when a significant power failure at the Antonio Guiteras power plant led to a complete shutdown of the national grid. This blackout left approximately 10 million Cubans without power, heightening the existing struggles with food, fuel, water, and medicine shortages.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel vowed to restore electricity as swiftly as possible, blaming the crisis on a 'perfect storm' of factors including a lack of fuel, deteriorating infrastructure, and adverse weather conditions. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted that strong winds caused difficulty in delivering fuel to power plants.

The Cuban government also pointed to the U.S. trade embargo and policy changes under former President Trump as contributing factors. With reduced fuel imports from key suppliers like Venezuela, the island faces significant challenges as it attempts to stabilize its energy supply amidst broader economic hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024