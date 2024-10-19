Cuba's Energy Crisis: A Nation in Darkness

Cuba was plunged into darkness on Friday, when a significant power failure at the Antonio Guiteras power plant led to a complete shutdown of the national grid. This blackout left approximately 10 million Cubans without power, heightening the existing struggles with food, fuel, water, and medicine shortages.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel vowed to restore electricity as swiftly as possible, blaming the crisis on a 'perfect storm' of factors including a lack of fuel, deteriorating infrastructure, and adverse weather conditions. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted that strong winds caused difficulty in delivering fuel to power plants.

The Cuban government also pointed to the U.S. trade embargo and policy changes under former President Trump as contributing factors. With reduced fuel imports from key suppliers like Venezuela, the island faces significant challenges as it attempts to stabilize its energy supply amidst broader economic hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)