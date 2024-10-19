IAM Seeks Resolution with Boeing through Indirect Talks

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has entered into indirect discussions with Boeing. The talks are facilitated by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, who is playing a central role in bridging the communication gap between the parties.

This engagement comes amid an effort to address unresolved matters between the IAM and the major aerospace company, Boeing. The involvement of a federal official highlights the significance of the talks, potentially impacting labor relations across the industry.

As these discussions continue, they underscore the need for effective negotiation and resolution strategies to support the workforce while meeting corporate objectives.

